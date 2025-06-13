Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO)

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is -32.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.19 and a high of $32.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $16.09, the stock is 0.71% and 7.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -29.23% off its SMA200. RXO registered -21.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.9878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.73645.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.79%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

RXO Inc (RXO) has around 9873 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $5.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.29. Profit margin for the company is -5.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.99% and -50.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.84%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.89% this year

363.0 institutions hold shares in RXO Inc (RXO), with institutional investors hold 111.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.91M, and float is at 160.56M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 110.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.85 million shares valued at $466.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1802 of the RXO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with 17.79 million shares valued at $465.1 million to account for 15.1266 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 17.31 million shares representing 14.7227 and valued at over $452.68 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 11.3094 of the shares totaling 13.3 million with a market value of $347.73 million.

RXO Inc (RXO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Szlosek Thomas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Szlosek Thomas A bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $16.65 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16200.0 shares.

RXO Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Szlosek Thomas A (Director) bought a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $14.41 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8700.0 shares of the RXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Nettles Michelle (Director) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $27.89 for $50202.0. The insider now directly holds 15,185 shares of RXO Inc (RXO).