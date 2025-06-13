Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -24.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 3.41% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -22.23% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -35.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3466 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.73585.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) has around 2604 employees, a market worth around $347.36M and $667.48M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.87% and -43.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.15% this year

138.0 institutions hold shares in SNDL Inc (SNDL), with institutional investors hold 16.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.29M, and float is at 253.90M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 16.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 6.2 million shares valued at $11.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.3497 of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with 4.71 million shares valued at $8.94 million to account for 1.784 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 2.72 million shares representing 1.0295 and valued at over $5.16 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.7884 of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $3.95 million.