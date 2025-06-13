rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD)

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $40.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $18.15, the stock is 6.10% and 10.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -18.14% off its SMA200. TRMD registered -51.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.98%.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.89%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Torm Plc (TRMD) has around 479 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.99% this year

The shares outstanding are 97.80M, and float is at 57.06M with Short Float at 6.35%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 44.11 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 47.0758 of the TRMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 2.24 million shares valued at $87.09 million to account for 2.3917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.51 million shares representing 1.6066 and valued at over $58.36 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 1.5261 of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $55.44 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.