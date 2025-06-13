Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD)

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $40.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $18.15, the stock is 6.10% and 10.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -18.14% off its SMA200. TRMD registered -51.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.98%.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.89%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Torm Plc (TRMD) has around 479 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.99% this year

The shares outstanding are 97.80M, and float is at 57.06M with Short Float at 6.35%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 44.11 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 47.0758 of the TRMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 2.24 million shares valued at $87.09 million to account for 2.3917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.51 million shares representing 1.6066 and valued at over $58.36 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 1.5261 of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $55.44 million.