Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is 14.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $298.15 and a high of $436.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $422.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35%.

Currently trading at $424.31, the stock is -0.96% and 9.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. TT registered 30.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $388.5224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $379.8738.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.20%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 0.96% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $94.63B and $20.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.30 and Fwd P/E is 29.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.98%).

with sales reaching $5.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.65% in year-over-year returns.

2158.0 institutions hold shares in Trane Technologies plc (TT), with institutional investors hold 89.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.50M, and float is at 222.34M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 89.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.39 million shares valued at $6.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5555 of the TT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.94 million shares valued at $6.23 billion to account for 8.3593 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 16.83 million shares representing 7.4285 and valued at over $5.54 billion, while FMR LLC holds 4.3866 of the shares totaling 9.94 million with a market value of $3.27 billion.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simmons Donald E., the company’s Group President, Americas. SEC filings show that Simmons Donald E. sold 8,435 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $3.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3593.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Camuti Paul A (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,880 shares at an average price of $395.90 for $3.12 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).