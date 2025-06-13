Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA)

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) is 99.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $92.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $90.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45%.

Currently trading at $92.50, the stock is 15.98% and 32.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 80.38% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 631.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.9374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.2782.

The stock witnessed a 36.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.52%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $118.55M in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.66. Profit margin for the company is -138.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 580.11% and -0.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.98%).

with sales reaching $68.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.59% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 822.85% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

316.0 institutions hold shares in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), with institutional investors hold 101.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.13M, and float is at 76.70M with Short Float at 9.30%. Institutions hold 90.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 7.63 million shares valued at $110.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.1775 of the VRNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 0.86 million shares valued at $12.49 million to account for 1.0663 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC which holds 5.58 million shares representing 0.8616 and valued at over $80.76 million, while DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP holds 0.6171 of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $57.84 million.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, Hahn Mark W (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 204,864 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 12,678,992 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA).