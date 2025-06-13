Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM)

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) is -14.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.49 and a high of $55.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $41.37, the stock is 1.61% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.25% off its SMA200. VNOM registered 13.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.4952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.70815.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.89 and Fwd P/E is 22.45. Profit margin for the company is 43.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.95% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.62% this year

479.0 institutions hold shares in Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), with institutional investors hold 98.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.32M, and float is at 129.93M with Short Float at 5.67%. Institutions hold 98.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 13.55 million shares valued at $508.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.8218 of the VNOM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.67 million shares valued at $325.28 million to account for 9.4801 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 6.41 million shares representing 7.0144 and valued at over $240.68 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.3288 of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $148.53 million.