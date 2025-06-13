Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) Volatility At 7.44%, Should You Add A Position?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) is 89.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 39.15% and 54.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock 45.42% off its SMA200. HOTH registered 42.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.976545.

The stock witnessed a 57.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.28%, and is 17.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 13.43% over the month.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $18.76M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.83% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.62% this year

16.0 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH), with institutional investors hold 2.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.17M, and float is at 13.14M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 2.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0976 of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 43355.0 shares valued at $39409.0 to account for 0.6305 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 38804.0 shares representing 0.5643 and valued at over $35284.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.5186 of the shares totaling 35664.0 with a market value of $33017.0.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knie Robb, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Knie Robb bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 ’24 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $16750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58131.0 shares.