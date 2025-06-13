Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) is 27.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $5.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is 36.84% and 44.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.94 million and changing 9.60% at the moment leaves the stock 19.92% off its SMA200. INDO registered 22.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.45368 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.95187.

The stock witnessed a 45.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.15%, and is 42.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $49.24M and $2.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -237.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.84% and -39.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.26%).

8.0 institutions hold shares in Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO), with institutional investors hold 1.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.91M, and float is at 8.32M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC with over 31000.0 shares valued at $85000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3056 of the INDO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 17746.0 shares valued at $48802.0 to account for 0.175 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 14378.0 shares representing 0.1418 and valued at over $39540.0, while ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. holds 0.0518 of the shares totaling 5250.0 with a market value of $14437.0.