Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ: TRNR) is -71.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $850.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRNR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -7.86% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing -12.45% at the moment leaves the stock -89.32% off its SMA200. TRNR registered -99.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.54494.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.44%, and is -7.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $8.11M and $6.37M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -472.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.81% and -99.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-190.86%).

13.0 institutions hold shares in Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR), with institutional investors hold 1.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.04M, and float is at 10.06M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 1.91% of the Float.