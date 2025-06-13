Intuit Inc (INTU) Volatility At 0.58%, Should You Add A Position?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is 21.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $532.65 and a high of $773.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $764.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46%.

Currently trading at $766.21, the stock is 4.75% and 16.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 21.35% off its SMA200. INTU registered 35.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $658.505 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $631.42145.

The stock witnessed a 16.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.81%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Intuit Inc (INTU) has around 18800 employees, a market worth around $213.73B and $18.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.35 and Fwd P/E is 33.36. Profit margin for the company is 19.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.85% and -0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.02%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.65% this year

2760.0 institutions hold shares in Intuit Inc (INTU), with institutional investors hold 90.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.07M, and float is at 271.67M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 88.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.49 million shares valued at $17.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4591 of the INTU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.39 million shares valued at $16.03 billion to account for 8.7103 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.1 million shares representing 4.3197 and valued at over $7.95 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.5493 of the shares totaling 9.94 million with a market value of $6.53 billion.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOK SCOTT D, the company’s Founder. SEC filings show that COOK SCOTT D sold 62,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $765.99 per share for a total of $48.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.0 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03 ’25, Tessel Marianna (EVP, GBSG) disposed off 34,329 shares at an average price of $760.84 for $26.12 million. The insider now directly holds 40,767 shares of Intuit Inc (INTU).