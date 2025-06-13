IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Volatility At 10.22%, Should You Add A Position?

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX: ITP) is -65.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 8.61% and -11.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.57% off its SMA200. ITP registered -9.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2346 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.282.

The stock witnessed a 26.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.62%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $3.51M and $79.87M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.95% and -80.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.22%).

9.0 institutions hold shares in IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP), with institutional investors hold 3.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.97M, and float is at 16.05M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 3.25% of the Float.