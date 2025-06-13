Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) is -89.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $19.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JUNS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 38.46% and 61.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -43.72% at the moment leaves the stock -59.96% off its SMA200. JUNS registered a loss of -86.07% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 73.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.15%, and is 35.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.04% over the week and 22.54% over the month.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $37.08M and $0.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.18. Distance from 52-week low is 119.61% and -94.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year.

The shares outstanding are 33.10M, and float is at 14.08M with Short Float at 0.71%.