rts logo

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) is -89.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $19.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JUNS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 38.46% and 61.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -43.72% at the moment leaves the stock -59.96% off its SMA200. JUNS registered a loss of -86.07% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 73.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.15%, and is 35.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.04% over the week and 22.54% over the month.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $37.08M and $0.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.18. Distance from 52-week low is 119.61% and -94.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year.

The shares outstanding are 33.10M, and float is at 14.08M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.