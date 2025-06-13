Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) is -11.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.07 and a high of $43.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $35.95, the stock is 8.04% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -1.49% off its SMA200. KRC registered 14.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.56%.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.27%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.66% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $8.50B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.41 and Fwd P/E is 52.34. Profit margin for the company is 17.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.80% and -17.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.34% this year

The shares outstanding are 118.27M, and float is at 115.54M with Short Float at 9.49%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.92 million shares valued at $527.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.414 of the KRC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.11 million shares valued at $502.03 million to account for 13.7219 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 9.06 million shares representing 7.7163 and valued at over $282.31 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.842 of the shares totaling 5.68 million with a market value of $180.19 million.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmond John, the company’s EVP, Head of Asset Management. SEC filings show that Osmond John sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 ’25 at a price of $35.16 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12528.0 shares.

Kilroy Realty Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 ’25 that Paratte A. Robert sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 ’25 and was made at $34.74 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86744.0 shares of the KRC stock.

