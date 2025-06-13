LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) is 20.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.33 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LZ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $9.07, the stock is -2.38% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 12.86% off its SMA200. LZ registered 7.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.3026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.036675.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $690.78M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.92. Profit margin for the company is 4.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.17% and -14.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

with sales reaching $182.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.23% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.12% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.89% in year-over-year returns.

304.0 institutions hold shares in LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ), with institutional investors hold 90.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.18M, and float is at 117.98M with Short Float at 6.76%. Institutions hold 86.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with over 28.63 million shares valued at $240.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5358 of the LZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.29 million shares valued at $153.48 million to account for 9.9283 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD. which holds 16.4 million shares representing 8.8986 and valued at over $137.57 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.3477 of the shares totaling 9.85 million with a market value of $82.67 million.