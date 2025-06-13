rts logo

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) is -24.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is 4.44% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -13.98% off its SMA200. LSPD registered -23.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.0936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.3689.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.20%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is -61.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.68% and -39.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.83%).

with sales reaching $287.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.09% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.55% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.96% in year-over-year returns.

207.0 institutions hold shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), with institutional investors hold 74.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.40M, and float is at 123.74M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 66.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with over 24.29 million shares valued at $331.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6944 of the LSPD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 17.66 million shares valued at $241.39 million to account for 11.4121 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.21 million shares representing 3.3651 and valued at over $71.29 million, while ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 3.1822 of the shares totaling 4.92 million with a market value of $67.32 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09 ’24, Shapiro John R (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,817 shares at an average price of $17.33 for $31495.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD).

