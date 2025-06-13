Magnite Inc (MGNI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) is 10.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is 6.88% and 28.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.40% off its SMA200. MGNI registered 34.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.07%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.86%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) has around 905 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $674.62M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.36% and -17.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.55% this year

The shares outstanding are 141.48M, and float is at 136.66M with Short Float at 11.89%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.96 million shares valued at $172.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2239 of the MGNI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.7 million shares valued at $128.91 million to account for 6.9011 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 5.5 million shares representing 3.9164 and valued at over $73.16 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 3.8376 of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $71.68 million.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spillane Robert F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spillane Robert F sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $17.57 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66417.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, Saltz Aaron (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 15,328 shares at an average price of $16.71 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 296,176 shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI).