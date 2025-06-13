National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is -10.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.88 and a high of $49.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $33.90, the stock is -1.58% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. NSA registered -11.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.3418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.9526.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has around 1466 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $762.54M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.13 and Fwd P/E is 39.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.78% and -31.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.25% this year

460.0 institutions hold shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), with institutional investors hold 104.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.45M, and float is at 69.90M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 96.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.9 million shares valued at $407.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.168 of the NSA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.18 million shares valued at $337.32 million to account for 10.888 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 6.9 million shares representing 9.1743 and valued at over $284.23 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.0357 of the shares totaling 3.78 million with a market value of $156.01 million.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHALL MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHALL MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $38.54 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.