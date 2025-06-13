New Big Money Means Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) is 73.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $10.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $10.41, the stock is 8.51% and 19.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 51.96% off its SMA200. ADPT registered 198.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.7047 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85045.

The stock witnessed a 12.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.19%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has around 619 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $189.53M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.16% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

with sales reaching $49.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.49% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.04% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.18% in year-over-year returns.

309.0 institutions hold shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), with institutional investors hold 99.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.92M, and float is at 144.91M with Short Float at 6.65%. Institutions hold 96.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with over 29.99 million shares valued at $108.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.3466 of the ADPT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 14.0 million shares valued at $50.68 million to account for 9.4971 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 11.66 million shares representing 7.9124 and valued at over $42.22 million, while MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP holds 7.8504 of the shares totaling 11.57 million with a market value of $41.89 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PISKEL KYLE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PISKEL KYLE sold 1,929 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $8.89 per share for a total of $17149.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that ROBINS HARLAN S (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 68,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $7.35 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Harlan Robins (Officer) Proposed Sale 68,412 shares at an average price of $7.36 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT).