New Big Money Means Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) is 21.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.21 and a high of $118.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $117.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $116.25, the stock is 1.41% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 17.05% off its SMA200. AER registered 26.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.5724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.31835.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.34%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 0.83% over the month.

Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $20.53B and $7.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.35 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.41% and -1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.14% this year

826.0 institutions hold shares in Aercap Holdings N.V (AER), with institutional investors hold 94.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.57M, and float is at 171.03M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 91.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 15.6 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1011 of the AER Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 12.02 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 6.2448 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.84 million shares representing 5.6326 and valued at over $1.01 billion, while ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC holds 3.3644 of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $603.65 million.

Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Dacier Paul T (Non-Executive Chairman) Proposed Sale 11,000 shares at an average price of $105.89 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Aercap Holdings N.V (AER).