New Big Money Means American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) is 18.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $38.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMSC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $29.23, the stock is 3.91% and 27.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 17.94% off its SMA200. AMSC registered 32.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.74%.

The stock witnessed a 23.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.81%, and is -8.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) has around 569 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $222.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 188.70 and Fwd P/E is 35.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.08% and -23.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.02%).

with sales reaching $64.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.94% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.25% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 39.48M, and float is at 37.60M with Short Float at 7.45%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.54 million shares valued at $59.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1309 of the AMSC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 2.21 million shares valued at $51.79 million to account for 6.2061 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. which holds 2.15 million shares representing 6.0373 and valued at over $50.38 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.8491 of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $48.81 million.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGahn Daniel P, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that McGahn Daniel P sold 12,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $28.58 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

American Superconductor Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 ’25 that Kosiba John W JR (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 6,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 ’25 and was made at $28.57 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the AMSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11 ’25, JOHN KOSIBA JR. (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,642 shares at an average price of $28.57 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC).