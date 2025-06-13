New Big Money Means Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) is 111.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 15.45% and 29.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 68.25% off its SMA200. USAS registered 178.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.69%.

The stock witnessed a 42.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.14%, and is -5.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 31.76. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 282.70% and -9.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

The shares outstanding are 619.98M, and float is at 479.27M with Short Float at 0.76%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 6.9 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1086 of the USAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with 3.32 million shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 1.4941 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MERK INVESTMENTS LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 1.2171 and valued at over $0.66 million, while WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC holds 0.9761 of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $0.52 million.