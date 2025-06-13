New Big Money Means Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) is 46.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $7.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMLX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is 6.60% and 17.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 34.91% off its SMA200. AMLX registered 213.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.697 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.091525.

The stock witnessed a 22.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.41%, and is 9.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $492.05M and $-1.27M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 17205.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.48% and -24.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.55% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -100.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 100.00% in year-over-year returns.

178.0 institutions hold shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), with institutional investors hold 98.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.08M, and float is at 65.31M with Short Float at 6.33%. Institutions hold 85.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.22 million shares valued at $8.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2094 of the AMLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 3.34 million shares valued at $6.35 million to account for 4.9114 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.67 million shares representing 3.9247 and valued at over $5.07 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 3.8374 of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $4.96 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRATES JAMES M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that FRATES JAMES M sold 10,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $3.47 per share for a total of $37806.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 ’25 that Bedrosian Camille L (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 12,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 ’25 and was made at $3.47 per share for $43082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AMLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Mazzariello Gina (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 9,192 shares at an average price of $3.48 for $31954.0. The insider now directly holds 187,969 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX).