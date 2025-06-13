New Big Money Means AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.93 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVPT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $18.96, the stock is 0.50% and 11.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 20.80% off its SMA200. AVPT registered 108.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.0654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.6949.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.49%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has around 2934 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $349.01M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.58. Profit margin for the company is -6.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.32% and -6.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 296.21% this year

346.0 institutions hold shares in AvePoint Inc (AVPT), with institutional investors hold 96.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.03M, and float is at 115.47M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 63.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ANCHOR IV PTE. LTD. with over 16.67 million shares valued at $173.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1172 of the AVPT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.96 million shares valued at $155.93 million to account for 8.1861 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.18 million shares representing 5.5697 and valued at over $106.09 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.7515 of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $33.36 million.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Epstein Jeff, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Epstein Jeff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $9.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Brown Brian Michael (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $18.19 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,277,145 shares of AvePoint Inc (AVPT).