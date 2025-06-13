New Big Money Means CarGurus Inc (CARG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) is -11.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $41.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $32.30, the stock is 1.10% and 8.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. CARG registered 24.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.6792 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.67015.

The stock witnessed a -3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

CarGurus Inc (CARG) has around 1282 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $903.75M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is 4.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.19% and -21.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.39% this year

430.0 institutions hold shares in CarGurus Inc (CARG), with institutional investors hold 108.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.33M, and float is at 80.54M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 106.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.66 million shares valued at $331.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1928 of the CARG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.3 million shares valued at $243.58 million to account for 8.9541 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC which holds 8.13 million shares representing 7.8263 and valued at over $212.9 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 7.1833 of the shares totaling 7.46 million with a market value of $195.41 million.

CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zamora Javier, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Zamora Javier sold 1,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $43560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

CarGurus Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that Sarnoff Dafna (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $32.39 per share for $43597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CARG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10 ’25, Zamora Javier (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,320 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $43560.0. The insider now directly holds shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG).