New Big Money Means Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.85 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $15.13, the stock is 0.31% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. EBC registered 17.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.0479 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.714476.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.18%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) has around 1998 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $867.57M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is -15.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.74% and -21.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.58% this year Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.70% in year-over-year returns.

345.0 institutions hold shares in Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC), with institutional investors hold 77.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.56M, and float is at 193.91M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 76.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.34 million shares valued at $228.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0181 of the EBC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 13.52 million shares valued at $188.98 million to account for 8.2857 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 12.66 million shares representing 7.7595 and valued at over $176.98 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 6.0118 of the shares totaling 9.81 million with a market value of $137.12 million.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgen Luis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Borgen Luis sold 2,348 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $36817.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27187.0 shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Borgen Luis (Director) sold a total of 2,348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $15.60 per share for $36629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29011.0 shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, LUIS BORGEN (Director) Proposed Sale 4,696 shares at an average price of $15.66 for $73539.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC).