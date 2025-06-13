New Big Money Means Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.75 and a high of $34.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $32.54, the stock is 0.39% and 2.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 0.91% off its SMA200. EPRT registered 18.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.64%.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.65%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $477.39M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.26. Profit margin for the company is 44.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.64% and -6.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.91% this year

The shares outstanding are 197.51M, and float is at 196.32M with Short Float at 7.18%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 33.68 million shares valued at $933.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.2094 of the EPRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 27.0 million shares valued at $748.05 million to account for 15.3979 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.94 million shares representing 5.6677 and valued at over $278.12 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.6398 of the shares totaling 9.89 million with a market value of $273.99 million.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peil A Joseph, the company’s Executive VP and CIO. SEC filings show that Peil A Joseph sold 13,227 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $32.96 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76590.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 ’25 that Mavoides Peter M. (President and CEO) sold a total of 42,632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 ’25 and was made at $32.02 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the EPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30 ’25, Mavoides Peter M. (President and CEO) disposed off 35,493 shares at an average price of $32.01 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 418,267 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT).