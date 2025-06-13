New Big Money Means Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -3.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.97 and a high of $72.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65%.

Currently trading at $54.01, the stock is -3.73% and 6.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -3.59% off its SMA200. EXAS registered 25.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.61%.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.49%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $10.19B and $2.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 147.63. Profit margin for the company is -36.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.13% and -25.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.73% this year

The shares outstanding are 188.59M, and float is at 185.85M with Short Float at 5.74%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.18 million shares valued at $767.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8611 of the EXAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 16.5 million shares valued at $697.18 million to account for 8.9529 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 14.79 million shares representing 8.0235 and valued at over $624.81 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.3918 of the shares totaling 13.62 million with a market value of $575.62 million.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conroy Kevin T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Conroy Kevin T bought 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 ’24 at a price of $51.35 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Exact Sciences Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 08 ’24 that Baranick Brian (EVP, GM, Precision Oncology) sold a total of 929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 08 ’24 and was made at $70.00 per share for $65030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12758.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

