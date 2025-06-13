New Big Money Means Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) is 20.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $42.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $35.63, the stock is 3.96% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 14.24% off its SMA200. IMCR registered -11.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.8934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.189276.

The stock witnessed a 24.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.03%, and is -6.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $334.07M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.91% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.65% this year

152.0 institutions hold shares in Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR), with institutional investors hold 102.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.18M, and float is at 48.62M with Short Float at 16.48%. Institutions hold 97.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 6.38 million shares valued at $216.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.7573 of the IMCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with 4.87 million shares valued at $165.04 million to account for 9.7369 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 4.81 million shares representing 9.6225 and valued at over $163.1 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 5.9829 of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $101.41 million.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 807,338 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $29.72 per share for a total of $23.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.14 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Brian Di Donato (affiliate) Proposed Sale 56,250 shares at an average price of $29.13 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR).