New Big Money Means Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is -2.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.33 and a high of $130.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $100.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53%.

Currently trading at $102.51, the stock is 3.03% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -1.85% off its SMA200. IRM registered 17.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.35%.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.46%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) has around 28850 employees, a market worth around $30.24B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 249.84 and Fwd P/E is 43.94. Profit margin for the company is 1.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.73% and -21.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.78%).

with sales reaching $1.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.59% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.31% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.76% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 294.97M, and float is at 292.71M with Short Float at 3.23%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 46.64 million shares valued at $4.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9008 of the IRM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.89 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 9.5084 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COHEN & STEERS, INC. which holds 23.05 million shares representing 7.8581 and valued at over $2.07 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.9713 of the shares totaling 17.52 million with a market value of $1.58 billion.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $99.97 per share for a total of $89973.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36515.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Meaney William L (President and CEO) disposed off 69,125 shares at an average price of $98.77 for $6.83 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM).