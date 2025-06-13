rts logo

New Big Money Means Lineage Inc (LINE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is -22.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.88 and a high of $89.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LINE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $45.44, the stock is 0.65% and -7.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -26.72% off its SMA200. LINE registered a loss of -28.52% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.97%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.57% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1308.76. Profit margin for the company is -12.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.51% and -49.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 97.58% this year

The shares outstanding are 228.21M, and float is at 68.93M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Lineage Inc (LINE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marchetti Kevin Patrick, the company’s CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Marchetti Kevin Patrick bought 11,050 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $45.63 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38783.0 shares.

Lineage Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that Forste Adam Matthew Schwartz (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 10,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $44.93 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35266.0 shares of the LINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Marchetti Kevin Patrick (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) acquired 11,500 shares at an average price of $43.75 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 27,733 shares of Lineage Inc (LINE).

