New Big Money Means Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) is -20.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $5.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 15.40% and 18.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -14.42% off its SMA200. MREO registered -19.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.248425.

The stock witnessed a 19.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is 13.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $442.02M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.51% and -44.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.79%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.98% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

96.0 institutions hold shares in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), with institutional investors hold 70.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.00M, and float is at 143.85M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 69.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 15.31 million shares valued at $55.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.1506 of the MREO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with 11.79 million shares valued at $42.45 million to account for 1.6566 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 9.28 million shares representing 1.3043 and valued at over $33.42 million, while MANGROVE PARTNERS holds 1.2297 of the shares totaling 8.75 million with a market value of $31.51 million.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scots-Knight Denise, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Scots-Knight Denise sold 60,046 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 ’24 at a price of $4.22 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 ’24 that Scots-Knight Denise (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 28,611 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 ’24 and was made at $4.47 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the MREO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13 ’24, Lewicki John A. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 10,937 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $46165.0. The insider now directly holds 78,630 shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO).