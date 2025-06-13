New Big Money Means Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.63 and a high of $277.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $251.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $251.47, the stock is 2.18% and 8.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. NSC registered 11.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $231.7856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.86075.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.44%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.65% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $56.69B and $12.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.61. Profit margin for the company is 27.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -9.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.97% this year

2061.0 institutions hold shares in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), with institutional investors hold 79.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.44M, and float is at 225.28M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 79.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.73 million shares valued at $4.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7319 of the NSC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.35 million shares valued at $3.08 billion to account for 6.3512 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 10.79 million shares representing 4.7765 and valued at over $2.32 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.0419 of the shares totaling 9.13 million with a market value of $1.96 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMPHERE GILBERT H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAMPHERE GILBERT H bought 607 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 ’25 at a price of $259.86 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2487.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 ’24 that ANDERSON RICHARD H (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 ’24 and was made at $248.65 per share for $99459.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4400.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13 ’24, Clyburn William Jr. (Director) acquired 201 shares at an average price of $248.41 for $49930.0. The insider now directly holds 201 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC).