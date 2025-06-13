New Big Money Means Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 4.25% and 16.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -40.12% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -73.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0729.

The stock witnessed a -9.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.32%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $78.85M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.49% and -80.11% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.87% this year

90.0 institutions hold shares in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), with institutional investors hold 27.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.91M, and float is at 21.22M with Short Float at 15.17%. Institutions hold 16.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC with over 1.7 million shares valued at $12.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3255 of the OTLK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 1.62 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 6.9721 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. which holds 0.45 million shares representing 3.1534 and valued at over $3.32 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 2.8566 of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $4.9 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENYON LAWRENCE A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KENYON LAWRENCE A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 ’24 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $28446.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5946.0 shares.