rts logo

New Big Money Means Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 4.25% and 16.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -40.12% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -73.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0729.

The stock witnessed a -9.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.32%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $78.85M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.49% and -80.11% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.87% this year

90.0 institutions hold shares in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), with institutional investors hold 27.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.91M, and float is at 21.22M with Short Float at 15.17%. Institutions hold 16.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC with over 1.7 million shares valued at $12.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3255 of the OTLK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 1.62 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 6.9721 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. which holds 0.45 million shares representing 3.1534 and valued at over $3.32 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 2.8566 of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $4.9 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENYON LAWRENCE A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KENYON LAWRENCE A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 ’24 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $28446.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5946.0 shares.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.