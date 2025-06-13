New Big Money Means Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is -7.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.34 and a high of $190.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $159.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $158.79, the stock is -1.53% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -6.37% off its SMA200. SPG registered 4.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.81%.

The stock witnessed a -1.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.43%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.57% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $59.89B and $5.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 23.29. Profit margin for the company is 37.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.47% and -16.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.84%).

with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.44% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.56% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.58% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 326.42M, and float is at 323.59M with Short Float at 1.56%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 46.18 million shares valued at $7.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.163 of the SPG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 33.82 million shares valued at $5.13 billion to account for 10.3719 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 21.41 million shares representing 6.5673 and valued at over $3.25 billion, while COHEN & STEERS, INC. holds 5.6804 of the shares totaling 18.52 million with a market value of $2.81 billion.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Nina P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Nina P bought 22 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $164.80 per share for a total of $3626.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1763.0 shares.

Simon Property Group, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 ’25 that LEWIS RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 42 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 ’25 and was made at $164.80 per share for $6922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3367.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Roe Peggy Fang (Director) acquired 67 shares at an average price of $164.80 for $11042.0. The insider now directly holds 5,419 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG).