New Big Money Means Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.09 and a high of $39.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42%.

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is 6.40% and 23.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock 26.99% off its SMA200. SEI registered 228.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.5354 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.96965.

The stock witnessed a 23.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.25%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) has around 364 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $371.53M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.44 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 4.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.83% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.44% this year

272.0 institutions hold shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI), with institutional investors hold 115.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.44M, and float is at 26.81M with Short Float at 26.92%. Institutions hold 108.67% of the Float.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by J Turbines, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that J Turbines, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $28.10 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that J Turbines, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $27.56 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the SEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, J Turbines, Inc. (Officer) Proposed Sale 150,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI).