rts logo

New Big Money Means Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.09 and a high of $39.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42%.

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is 6.40% and 23.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock 26.99% off its SMA200. SEI registered 228.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.5354 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.96965.

The stock witnessed a 23.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.25%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) has around 364 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $371.53M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.44 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 4.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.83% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.44% this year

272.0 institutions hold shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI), with institutional investors hold 115.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.44M, and float is at 26.81M with Short Float at 26.92%. Institutions hold 108.67% of the Float.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by J Turbines, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that J Turbines, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $28.10 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that J Turbines, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $27.56 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the SEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, J Turbines, Inc. (Officer) Proposed Sale 150,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.