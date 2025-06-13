New Big Money Means Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) is 54.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGHC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is 9.57% and 18.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 52.10% off its SMA200. SGHC registered 187.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.74%.

The stock witnessed a 11.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.00%, and is 10.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 7.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.38% and 1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.62% this year

The shares outstanding are 501.43M, and float is at 153.10M with Short Float at 2.14%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.98 million shares valued at $25.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6141 of the SGHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 4.13 million shares valued at $13.35 million to account for 0.8353 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CERITY PARTNERS LLC which holds 3.34 million shares representing 0.6754 and valued at over $10.79 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 0.4642 of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $7.42 million.