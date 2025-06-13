New Big Money Means Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) is -41.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.75 and a high of $49.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $20.92, the stock is -1.87% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -30.45% off its SMA200. TNDM registered -56.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.8242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.080875.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.07%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $982.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -57.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.32%).

with sales reaching $238.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.88% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.36% in year-over-year returns.

390.0 institutions hold shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), with institutional investors hold 112.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.57M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 11.87%. Institutions hold 111.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.12 million shares valued at $448.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.1137 of the TNDM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.38 million shares valued at $297.26 million to account for 11.3518 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 3.67 million shares representing 5.6394 and valued at over $147.67 million, while UBS GROUP AG holds 4.2239 of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $110.61 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kyrillos Jean-Claude, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kyrillos Jean-Claude bought 10,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $18.12 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10538.0 shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 ’24 that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 ’24 and was made at $31.38 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20 ’24, BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 195,190 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM).