rts logo

New Big Money Means Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) is -41.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.75 and a high of $49.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $20.92, the stock is -1.87% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -30.45% off its SMA200. TNDM registered -56.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.8242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.080875.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.07%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $982.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -57.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.32%).

with sales reaching $238.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.88% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.36% in year-over-year returns.

390.0 institutions hold shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), with institutional investors hold 112.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.57M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 11.87%. Institutions hold 111.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.12 million shares valued at $448.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.1137 of the TNDM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.38 million shares valued at $297.26 million to account for 11.3518 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 3.67 million shares representing 5.6394 and valued at over $147.67 million, while UBS GROUP AG holds 4.2239 of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $110.61 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kyrillos Jean-Claude, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kyrillos Jean-Claude bought 10,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $18.12 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10538.0 shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 ’24 that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 ’24 and was made at $31.38 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20 ’24, BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 195,190 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.