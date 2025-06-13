New Big Money Means Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is 5.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.03 and a high of $152.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $136.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97%.

Currently trading at $138.75, the stock is -2.45% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. TW registered 32.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.9955 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.34007.

The stock witnessed a -1.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has around 1412 employees, a market worth around $32.81B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.00 and Fwd P/E is 36.18. Profit margin for the company is 28.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.34% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.76%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.24% this year

806.0 institutions hold shares in Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), with institutional investors hold 102.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.44M, and float is at 115.81M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 102.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 11.92 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5941 of the TW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.25 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 5.2778 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.49 million shares representing 4.9208 and valued at over $1.11 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 3.8587 of the shares totaling 8.23 million with a market value of $871.88 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERNS STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERNS STEVEN sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $141.30 per share for a total of $63585.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2393.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07 ’25, Furber Sara (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,786 shares at an average price of $127.60 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 57,401 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW).