New Big Money Means Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is -16.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $24.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $18.46, the stock is 6.70% and 25.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 5.57% off its SMA200. WWW registered 43.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.7058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.48635.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.01%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is 4.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.69% and -25.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.18% this year

327.0 institutions hold shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW), with institutional investors hold 109.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.04M, and float is at 79.46M with Short Float at 10.66%. Institutions hold 107.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.17 million shares valued at $164.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.2121 of the WWW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 11.63 million shares valued at $157.19 million to account for 14.5331 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.02 million shares representing 11.2731 and valued at over $121.93 million, while EARNEST PARTNERS LLC holds 6.6522 of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $71.95 million.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J (Director) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $16.67 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 48,675 shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW).

