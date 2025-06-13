New Big Money Means Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is 64.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $41.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $41.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63%.

Currently trading at $43.03, the stock is 26.59% and 34.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 49.14% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered 115.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.84%.

The stock witnessed a 50.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.06%, and is 17.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) has around 1869 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $418.33M in sales. Fwd P/E is 111.42. Profit margin for the company is -60.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.77% and 3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.02% this year

The shares outstanding are 108.42M, and float is at 108.40M with Short Float at 4.71%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 7.12 million shares valued at $123.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73 of the ZLAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with 6.53 million shares valued at $113.13 million to account for 0.6689 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.5572 and valued at over $9.42 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 0.5439 of the shares totaling 5.31 million with a market value of $91.99 million.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Yajing, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Yajing sold 9,618 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17429.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Du Ying (Chairperson & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $28.57 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 479,851 shares of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB).