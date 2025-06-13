rts logo

New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

New Found Gold Corp (AMEX: NFGC) is -15.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is 8.34% and 22.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -15.43% off its SMA200. NFGC registered -52.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25282 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.821055.

The stock witnessed a 31.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

New Found Gold Corp (NFGC) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $309.17M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.36% and -57.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.61%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.58% this year

53.0 institutions hold shares in New Found Gold Corp (NFGC), with institutional investors hold 10.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.61M, and float is at 118.32M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 6.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 5.34 million shares valued at $15.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.7893 of the NFGC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 0.4 million shares valued at $1.13 million to account for 0.2079 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MARSHALL WACE, LLP which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.1298 and valued at over $0.7 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 0.1181 of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.64 million.

