NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) is 81.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 13.38% and 14.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 7.25% at the moment leaves the stock 43.27% off its SMA200. NB registered 42.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.463 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.961325.

The stock witnessed a 18.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.37%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $156.54M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.26% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.77% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year.

70.0 institutions hold shares in NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB), with institutional investors hold 8.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.71M, and float is at 52.03M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 8.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $1.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.7274 of the NB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 0.9163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.506 and valued at over $0.3 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.3628 of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.22 million.