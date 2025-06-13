NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Volatility At 6.17%, Should You Add A Position?

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is -38.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.17 and a high of $34.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $18.20, the stock is 1.62% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -9.95% off its SMA200. NVCR registered -15.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.453 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.210575.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.27%, and is 10.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has around 1488 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $621.71M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.44% and -46.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.86%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.67% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.49% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.34% in year-over-year returns.

334.0 institutions hold shares in NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), with institutional investors hold 97.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.48M, and float is at 98.79M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 87.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 16.14 million shares valued at $276.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9875 of the NVCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.13 million shares valued at $207.83 million to account for 11.265 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 11.7 million shares representing 10.8601 and valued at over $200.36 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 10.3318 of the shares totaling 11.13 million with a market value of $190.61 million.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stafford Kristin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stafford Kristin sold 999 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $17.28 per share for a total of $17259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3054.0 shares.

NovoCure Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 ’25 that LEUNG GABRIEL (Director) sold a total of 999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 ’25 and was made at $17.31 per share for $17297.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81229.0 shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03 ’25, Madden Martin J. (Director) disposed off 999 shares at an average price of $17.19 for $17176.0. The insider now directly holds 18,674 shares of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR).