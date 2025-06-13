Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is 35.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.69 and a high of $60.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $60.44, the stock is 1.69% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 19.35% off its SMA200. NTR registered 9.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.90%.

The stock witnessed a 4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.71%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $29.46B and $25.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.70 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is 2.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.32% and -0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.51%).

with sales reaching $10.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.83% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.85% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.88% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 488.22M, and float is at 487.16M with Short Float at 1.50%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 32.39 million shares valued at $1.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5485 of the NTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.11 million shares valued at $973.01 million to account for 3.8638 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP which holds 13.4 million shares representing 2.7099 and valued at over $682.5 million, while BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ holds 2.6998 of the shares totaling 13.35 million with a market value of $719.67 million.