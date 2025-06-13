NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) is 20.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $26.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVEE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $22.78, the stock is 2.15% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 11.97% off its SMA200. NVEE registered 1.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.423 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.345388.

The stock witnessed a 17.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.14%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) has around 5024 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $967.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.44% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.91% this year

313.0 institutions hold shares in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE), with institutional investors hold 89.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.65M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 78.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.21 million shares valued at $205.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6043 of the NVEE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC with 1.27 million shares valued at $118.18 million to account for 2.0686 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 1.5447 and valued at over $88.25 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.9486 of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $54.2 million.

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tong Richard, the company’s Exec VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tong Richard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 ’24 at a price of $20.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45584.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26 ’24, Francois Tardan (Director) disposed off 1,661 shares at an average price of $96.32 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,150 shares of NV5 Global Inc (NVEE).