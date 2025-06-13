Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.88 and a high of $238.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTO stock was last observed hovering at around $99.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $100.00, the stock is 3.69% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -38.09% off its SMA200. ONTO registered -54.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.5428 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.517.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.74%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has around 1551 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.65 and Fwd P/E is 16.94. Profit margin for the company is 21.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -58.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.35%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.91% this year

654.0 institutions hold shares in Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO), with institutional investors hold 99.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.84M, and float is at 48.44M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 98.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.02 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1725 of the ONTO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.88 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 9.8954 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 1.78 million shares representing 3.6067 and valued at over $390.73 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 3.2134 of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $348.12 million.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vedula Srinivas, the company’s SVP, Customer Success. SEC filings show that Vedula Srinivas sold 238 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 ’25 at a price of $169.58 per share for a total of $40360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15472.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21 ’25, Plisinski Michael P (CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $219.19 for $7.67 million. The insider now directly holds 150,492 shares of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO).