Open Lending Corp (LPRO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) is -63.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is 9.83% and 41.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -52.18% off its SMA200. LPRO registered -67.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.27%.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.30%, and is 13.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $258.74M and $17.67M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.00. Profit margin for the company is -789.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.57% and -68.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.39%).

with sales reaching $24.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 308.58% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.91% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 119.78M, and float is at 108.61M with Short Float at 3.36%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WASATCH ADVISORS LP with over 16.41 million shares valued at $91.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.7642 of the LPRO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 10.75 million shares valued at $59.97 million to account for 9.0161 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.8 million shares representing 8.219 and valued at over $54.67 million, while WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. holds 7.6336 of the shares totaling 9.1 million with a market value of $50.78 million.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Buss Jessica E, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Buss Jessica E bought 12,975 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $24996.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46446.0 shares.