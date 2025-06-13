Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) is -43.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNBK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -62.90% and -64.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -45.97% off its SMA200. PNBK registered -44.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0708 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0361.

The stock witnessed a -83.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is -7.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 18.85% over the month.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $93.26M and $59.75M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -85.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.22%).

18.0 institutions hold shares in Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK), with institutional investors hold 7.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.73M, and float is at 66.57M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 4.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7829 of the PNBK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 6.2877 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR ARBITRAGE LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 4.3867 and valued at over $0.33 million, while CALDWELL SUTTER CAPITAL, INC. holds 3.7952 of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carrazza Michael A., the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Carrazza Michael A. bought 865,990 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 ’25 that Sugarman Steven (President) bought a total of 7,019,978 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 ’25 and was made at $0.75 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.02 million shares of the PNBK stock.