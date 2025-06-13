Portillos Inc (PTLO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) is 26.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $15.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTLO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $11.85, the stock is -1.08% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.95% off its SMA200. PTLO registered 20.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.97%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) has around 8512 employees, a market worth around $886.56M and $721.16M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.42 and Fwd P/E is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.41% and -24.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.03%).

with sales reaching $196.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.94% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 63.91M, and float is at 59.09M with Short Float at 15.23%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with over 5.92 million shares valued at $57.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6071 of the PTLO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with 5.45 million shares valued at $52.98 million to account for 8.8411 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 8.7479 and valued at over $52.42 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.681 of the shares totaling 4.12 million with a market value of $40.04 million.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berkshire Partners LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Berkshire Partners LLC sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $12.23 per share for a total of $122.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, BERKSHIRE FUND VIII, L.P. (Director) Proposed Sale 6,521,015 shares at an average price of $13.35 for $87.06 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Portillos Inc (PTLO).