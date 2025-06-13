Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 7.65% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -46.68% off its SMA200. PRME registered -80.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4147 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.73805.

The stock witnessed a 14.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.12%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $191.69M and $3.85M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5252.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.53% and -82.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.32%).

with sales reaching $2.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 359.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

162.0 institutions hold shares in Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), with institutional investors hold 74.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.16M, and float is at 51.73M with Short Float at 34.73%. Institutions hold 56.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALPHABET INC. with over 15.06 million shares valued at $77.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6375 of the PRME Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with 6.13 million shares valued at $31.49 million to account for 5.1404 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 6.08 million shares representing 5.1002 and valued at over $31.25 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.2877 of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $26.27 million.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liu David R., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Liu David R. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $33590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20.18 million shares.

Prime Medicine Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Brudnick Richard (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $1.19 per share for $23790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the PRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, LEE ANN L. (Chief Technical Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME).